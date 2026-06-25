Türkiye's BIST 100 down at close Borsa Istanbul falls around 71.6 points

Türkiye's benchmark stock index ended the day at 14,539.61 points on Thursday, down by 0.5%.

After starting the day at 14.450,12 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index lost 71.46 points from the midweek's close.

The lowest value of the index was 14,212.10, while the daily high was 14,583.07.

The market value of the BIST 100 was around 13.9 trillion Turkish liras ($299.8 billion), with a trading volume of 84 billion liras ($1.81 billion).

A total of 33 stocks on the index rose and 66 dropped, compared to the previous close.

Gold was $4,040.6 per ounce, and Brent crude futures traded for $74.6 as of 1600GMT.

While the US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 46.5150, the euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was 53.0640, and the British pound traded for 61.5975 liras.

