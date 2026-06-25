Apple shares fall following firm's price hike

The US based technology giant Apple's shares decreased by around 5.3% as of 1600 GMT, following that the firm increased some products' prices.

On Thursday, Apple raised prices on some of its products, citing the rapid and significant rise in chip prices driven by extraordinary demand resulting from the proliferation of AI data centers.

In a statement, Apple noted that the consumer electronics industry is facing unprecedented challenges.

"We have shielded our customers from these increases so far, but we have now reached a point where we need to begin ⁠raising prices on a number of products, including today's increases for iPad and Mac," the firm said.

The iPhone was excluded from Apple’s price increases. The company also did not raise prices for its Apple Watch smartwatch or AirPods wireless earbuds.

The starting price of the iMac desktop computer was raised from $1,299 to $1,499, and the price of the Mac Studio desktop computer was raised from $1,999 to $2,499.

The starting price of the MacBook Neo was updated from $599 to $699, and the price of the 13-inch MacBook Air was updated from $1,099 to $1,299. The starting price of the MacBook Pro was raised from $1,699 to $1,999.

The starting price of the iPad Pro has been raised from $999 to $1,199, and the starting price of the iPad Air has been raised from $599 to $749.

The price of the Vision Pro has also been updated from $3,499 to $3,699.

