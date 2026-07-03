Türkiye’s BIST 100 index opens Friday higher

Türkiye’s benchmark BIST 100 index opened Friday at 14,511.73 points, up 0.39% or 56.70 points from the previous close.

The index had closed Thursday up 0.73% at 14,455.03 points, with a daily transaction volume of 186 billion liras ($3.98 billion).

As of 9.50 am local time (0650GMT), the lira traded at 46.8035 against the US dollar, 53.6695 against the euro and 62.6550 against the British pound.

Gold was priced at $4,172.80 per ounce, while Brent crude oil stood at $72.14 per barrel.