Türkiye’s 12-month exports hit record $278B, trade minister says

Mucahithan Avcioglu
03 July 2026•Update: 03 July 2026
Türkiye’s exports reached a record $278 billion on a 12-month rolling basis, Trade Minister Omer Bolat said on Friday.
“As of the last 12 months, we have reached $278 billion in exports for the first time,” Bolat told a press conference in Istanbul.
The country’s exports in June rose 21.9% year-on-year, approaching $25 billion and marking the highest June export figure of all time, he said.
Bolat added that Türkiye’s annualized goods and services exports surpassed $400 billion as of June end for the first time in the country’s history.
Imports in June totaled $35.3 billion, up 23.1% from the same month last year.
Meanwhile, the foreign trade deficit stood at around $10.3 billion, while the export-to-import coverage ratio was approximately 70.8%.
Bolat said the latest figures showed Türkiye continues to expand its export capacity despite challenging global trade conditions.