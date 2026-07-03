June exports rise 21.9% year-on-year to nearly $25B, while imports increase 23.1% to $35.3B, according to Omer Bolat

Türkiye’s 12-month exports hit record $278B, trade minister says June exports rise 21.9% year-on-year to nearly $25B, while imports increase 23.1% to $35.3B, according to Omer Bolat

Türkiye’s exports reached a record $278 billion on a 12-month rolling basis, Trade Minister Omer Bolat said on Friday.

“As of the last 12 months, we have reached $278 billion in exports for the first time,” Bolat told a press conference in Istanbul.

The country’s exports in June rose 21.9% year-on-year, approaching $25 billion and marking the highest June export figure of all time, he said.

Bolat added that Türkiye’s annualized goods and services exports surpassed $400 billion as of June end for the first time in the country’s history.

Imports in June totaled $35.3 billion, up 23.1% from the same month last year.

Meanwhile, the foreign trade deficit stood at around $10.3 billion, while the export-to-import coverage ratio was approximately 70.8%.

Bolat said the latest figures showed Türkiye continues to expand its export capacity despite challenging global trade conditions.