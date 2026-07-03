- Multi-day heat wave continues to grip Eastern US as millions prepare for US Independence Day celebrations outdoors

Trump’s Great American State Fair temporarily shuts down as heat wave sweeps through Eastern US - Multi-day heat wave continues to grip Eastern US as millions prepare for US Independence Day celebrations outdoors

A dangerous, multi-day heat wave continues to grip the eastern United States, breaking temperature records, straining power grids, and increasing health risks as millions prepare for Saturday's Independence Day, while also temporarily shuttering the president’s signature Great American State Fair celebration.

At least 20 locations tied or set daily heat records on Thursday. Cities including New York and Newark were even hotter than Phoenix, CNN reported on Friday.

The Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington, DC temporarily closed Friday, with organizers saying in a statement that they plan to reopen at 5 pm (2100GMT).

US President Donald Trump heavily touted the fair, but crowds were thin after controversy over a perceived political bent. Some also complained that the fair – directly exposed to the sun in the National Mall – lacked enough places to seek shade.

Philadelphia, the city where the colonies declared their independence from Britain on July 4, 1776, canceled its Independence Day parade due to extreme heat. The event was expected to be one of the country's largest, with participants from every state.

The US Capitol Fourth concert will proceed as scheduled Friday. Police urged attendees to "bring an ample supply of water to stay hydrated."

Amtrak has canceled at least 26 Northeast trains since July 2 due to temperature-related conditions, affecting routes serving Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City and Boston.

Washington, DC, Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston are again expected to approach or exceed 100F (38C) on Friday, with heat index values ("feels like" heat) climbing above 110F (43C) in the hottest locations.

Pointing to global warming, a World Weather Attribution study found this week's extreme heat and humidity would have been "virtually impossible" without pollution from fossil fuels.

"When a historic 4th of July celebration is disrupted, and World Cup matches are played in conditions that are unsafe for players and fans, it shouldn’t take another scientific study to wake people up," said Friederike Otto, a professor of climate science at Imperial College London.

"Climate change is here, it’s already impacting the things we enjoy in our everyday lives, and it will continue to get worse the longer we drag out the inevitable transition to net zero emissions."

Electricity demand is also surging across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast as homes and businesses rely heavily on air conditioning.

The extreme heat will continue Saturday, with Washington, DC expected to reach 103F (39C) and a heat index of 110F (43C). Philadelphia could hit 101F (38C) with a heat index of 106F (41C), while New York City is forecast to reach 97F (36C) and Boston 95F (35C).