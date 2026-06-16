Turkish stock exchange up at Tuesday's open BIST 100 index rises around 36 points at opening session

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 14,482.86 points, up 0.25% or 36.44 points from the previous close.

On Monday, the BIST 100 surged 3.64% to close at 14,446.42 points, with a daily transaction volume of 217.8 billion liras ($4.7 billion).

As of 10 am local time (0700GMT), exchange rates stood at 46.2995 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 53.6995 to the euro, and 62.1140 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,323.55, while Brent crude futures were at $82.66 per barrel.