Turkish stock exchange ends Tuesday in red

The Turkish benchmark stock index closed Tuesday with 13,687.86 points, down 0.63% from the previous close.

After starting the day at 13,786.47, the BIST 100 index declined 86.91 points from the close on Monday.

The lowest for the index during the day was 13,635.39, while the daily high was 13,872.92.

A total of 60 indexes lost value, while 38 closed in the green.

The transaction volume hit 165 billion Turkish liras ($3.48 billion), while the overall value of the index was 13.24 trillion liras ($280.18 billion).

The USD/TRY exchange rate was 47.3800 as of 6.30 pm local time (1530GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 54.0330, and the GBP/TRY traded at 63.0725.

The price of gold was $4,035.10 per ounce, while Brent crude futures hit $84.60.