Elon Musk-founded space company prices 555.6M Class A shares at $135 apiece, valuing firm at around $1.77T

SpaceX raises $75B in world’s largest initial public offering Elon Musk-founded space company prices 555.6M Class A shares at $135 apiece, valuing firm at around $1.77T

Elon Musk's SpaceX raised a record $75 billion in the largest initial public offering, taking the space, satellite and AI conglomerate's value at $1.77 trillion.

The company said on Thursday that it priced 555.56 million shares of its Class A common stock at $135 each.

The shares are expected to begin trading Friday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and Nasdaq Texas under the ticker symbol “SPCX.”

The offering is expected to close on June 15, subject to customary closing conditions.

SpaceX also granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 83.33 million Class A shares at the IPO price.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as book-running managers for the offering.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission declared effective the registration statement related to the Class A shares on June 11, according to the company’s final prospectus announcement.

Founded in 2002, SpaceX designs, manufactures, launches and operates rockets, spacecraft and related technologies across space, connectivity and artificial intelligence, according to the company.

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