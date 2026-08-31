Nvidia invests $3.5B in MediaTek as firms expand AI partnership Collaboration to cover data centers, personal computers and AI-powered vehicles

Nvidia has invested $3.5 billion in convertible bonds issued by Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek as the companies expand their partnership across artificial intelligence infrastructure, personal computing and automotive technologies.

The firms said Monday that MediaTek will adopt Nvidia’s NVLink Fusion platform, allowing customers to develop custom AI chips that can be integrated into Nvidia-connected, rack-scale data center systems.

The collaboration targets hyperscalers, cloud service providers and developers of advanced AI models seeking specialized processors, known as XPUs, tailored to their workloads.

MediaTek customers will be able to customize connectivity, memory, packaging, performance and power features while relying on Nvidia and MediaTek for supporting technologies, manufacturing and integration into production-ready systems.

The expanded partnership combines Nvidia’s expertise in accelerated computing, AI software and graphics with MediaTek’s capabilities in custom silicon, energy-efficient system-on-chip design, advanced packaging and connectivity.

“AI is transforming every computing platform — from the world’s largest AI factories to the PC and the car,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said.

MediaTek CEO Rick Tsai said Nvidia’s investment would strengthen cooperation spanning cloud AI infrastructure, local computing and vehicles.

The companies will also continue developing multiple generations of chips for Nvidia’s RTX Spark and DGX Spark platforms, which target consumer computers, AI developers and enterprise workstations.

MediaTek previously collaborated with Nvidia on the GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip used in DGX Spark, combining an Nvidia Blackwell graphics processor with a Grace central processing unit.

In the automotive sector, the firms plan to continue developing platforms for AI-powered, software-defined vehicles. MediaTek’s Dimensity Auto systems incorporate Nvidia technologies for intelligent vehicle cockpits and can operate alongside the Nvidia DRIVE AGX platform.

The companies said the collaboration would support future generations of increasingly intelligent vehicles while expanding AI computing from large-scale data centers to computers and cars.