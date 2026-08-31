Economists expect Türkiye’s annual inflation to ease to 31.52% in August

Mucahithan Avcioglu
31 August 2026•Update: 31 August 2026
Türkiye’s annual inflation rate is expected to ease to 31.52% in August, according to an Anadolu survey released Monday.
The survey of 20 economists showed that the consumer price index (CPI) is forecast to rise 1.86% month-on-month in August.
Economists’ estimates for monthly inflation ranged from 1.25% to 2.10%.
Based on the survey’s average monthly forecast, Türkiye’s annual inflation rate is projected to decline from 31.75% in July to 31.52% in August.
The economists’ average year-end inflation forecast for 2026 stood at 29.49%.
Consumer prices rose 1.78% month-on-month in July.
The Turkish Statistical Institute is scheduled to release official August inflation figures on Thursday, Sept. 3.