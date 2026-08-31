Consumer prices forecast to rise 1.86% month-on-month, according to Anadolu survey

Economists expect Türkiye’s annual inflation to ease to 31.52% in August Consumer prices forecast to rise 1.86% month-on-month, according to Anadolu survey

Türkiye’s annual inflation rate is expected to ease to 31.52% in August, according to an Anadolu survey released Monday.

The survey of 20 economists showed that the consumer price index (CPI) is forecast to rise 1.86% month-on-month in August.

Economists’ estimates for monthly inflation ranged from 1.25% to 2.10%.

Based on the survey’s average monthly forecast, Türkiye’s annual inflation rate is projected to decline from 31.75% in July to 31.52% in August.

The economists’ average year-end inflation forecast for 2026 stood at 29.49%.

Consumer prices rose 1.78% month-on-month in July.

The Turkish Statistical Institute is scheduled to release official August inflation figures on Thursday, Sept. 3.