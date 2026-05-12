Motor fuel prices up 26.2%, heating oil 55.1% year-on-year in April in Germany

Higher energy prices push up inflation in Germany Motor fuel prices up 26.2%, heating oil 55.1% year-on-year in April in Germany

The annual inflation rate was at 2.9% in Germany last month, up from 2.7% in March, official figures from the federal statistical authority Destatis showed on Tuesday.

Overall inflation increased for the second consecutive month due to higher energy prices related to the Iran war, Ruth Brand, president of the Destatis said.

She added: "Consumers are particularly feeling the persistent price pressure regarding motor fuels."

The prices of energy products were 10.1% higher in April 2026 than in April 2025, after increasing around 7.2% in March.

The price of motor fuels soared by 26.2% in April on a yearly basis, while heating oil prices jumped by 55.1% in Germany.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up by 0.6% in April.

