US says blockade enforcement continues in Arabian Sea as tensions remain high around Strait of Hormuz

US says 65 commercial vessels redirected under naval blockade of Iran US says blockade enforcement continues in Arabian Sea as tensions remain high around Strait of Hormuz

The US military said Tuesday that dozens of commercial vessels attempting to enter or leave Iranian ports have been redirected as Washington continues enforcing a naval blockade against Iran.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said 65 commercial ships have been redirected and four disabled as part of the operation.

“USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) continues operations in the Arabian Sea, including enforcement of the US blockade against Iran,” CENTCOM said in a post on US social media platform X.

Regional tensions escalated sharply after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran, triggering Iranian retaliation against Israel and US allies in the Gulf as well as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took effect on April 8, though talks in Islamabad failed to produce a permanent agreement.

US President Donald Trump later announced that the truce would remain in place indefinitely, despite continued military tensions and maritime restrictions in the Gulf region.

The US has maintained a naval blockade against Iran since April 13.

Last Friday, CENTCOM said the US had prevented 70 tankers from entering or leaving Iranian ports, which had a carrying capacity for more than 166 million barrels of Iranian oil worth over $13 billion.