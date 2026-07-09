Exports increase 0.9% month-on-month against expectations of 0.3% fall, while imports decline 2.5%, Destatis data show

German exports unexpectedly rise in May as US shipments rebound Exports increase 0.9% month-on-month against expectations of 0.3% fall, while imports decline 2.5%, Destatis data show

German exports unexpectedly increased in May, supported by a sharp rebound in shipments to the US, official data showed Thursday.

Exports rose 0.9% month-on-month to €137.9 billion ($157.7 billion), beating market expectations for a 0.3% decline, according to the Federal Statistical Office, Destatis.

Imports fell 2.5% from the previous month to €118.8 billion.

On an annual basis, exports increased 6.1% in May, while imports rose 6.9%.

Germany’s trade surplus widened to €19.1 billion in May from €14.7 billion in April. The surplus stood at €18.8 billion in May 2025.

Exports to EU countries fell 1.1% month-on-month to €78.3 billion, while imports from the bloc declined 2.5% to €59.5 billion.

Shipments to countries outside the EU rose 3.6% to €59.6 billion, while imports from third countries decreased 2.6% to €59.4 billion.

The US remained Germany’s largest export market in May, with shipments jumping 23.1% from April to €14.1 billion. Exports to the US were also 15.4% higher compared with May 2025.

Exports to China increased 7.1% month-on-month to €6.2 billion, while shipments to the UK rose 0.4% to €6.7 billion.

China was Germany’s largest source of imports in May, with purchases falling 2% from the previous month to €15.1 billion. Imports from the US rose 11.5% to €9.5 billion, while those from the UK increased 14.5% to €3.8 billion.