GDP of biggest European economy up by 1% year-on-year and 0.3% quarter-on-quarter, Destatis says

German economy expands by 1% in Q2 GDP of biggest European economy up by 1% year-on-year and 0.3% quarter-on-quarter, Destatis says

The German economy has expanded by 1% in the second quarter of 2026, on a yearly basis, official statement from Destatis showed on Tuesday.

Germany's GDP has also increased by 0.3% on a quarterly basis, Destatis stated.

Ruth Brand, the head of statistical authority, said: "The German economy is maintaining the growth momentum seen at the start of the year.

“As in the first quarter, growth was primarily driven by the positive development of exports.”

The office said foreign trade grew substantially in the second; total exports of goods and services were up 2% from the first quarter.

By contrast, exports of services remained unchanged.

