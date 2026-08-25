Bitcoin's value up 4.2% in last 24 hours and over 25% on weekly basis

Bitcoin rises above $80,000 for 1st time since May Bitcoin's value up 4.2% in last 24 hours and over 25% on weekly basis

As activity in coin markets continues, the price of Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, exceeded the $80,000 mark for the first time since May 2026.



Data from analysis company Coinmarketcap showed the total value of the global cryptocurrency market reached $2.71 trillion in the last 24 hours with a 3.45% increase.



Bitcoin, which gained more than 4.2% in value in the last 24 hours, traded at $80,545 as of 0640GMT.

Bitcoin's weekly value gain also reached 25.1%.



Ethereum, which ranks second in terms of market value, rose to over $2,500 with an increase of 2.3%.

