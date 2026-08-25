Türkiye's BIST 100 down at open BIST 100 loses over 43 points at opening session

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 14,457.80 points, down by 0.3% or 43.69 points.



At Monday's close, the BIST 100 dropped by 0.09% to 14,501.49 points, with a daily transaction volume of 205 billion Turkish liras ($4.27 billion).



As of 10.00 am local time (0700GMT), exchange rates stood at 48.0997 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 56.0930 to the euro, and 65.6030 to the British pound.



The price of an ounce of gold was $4,637.20, while Brent crude futures were trading at $91.33 per barrel.

