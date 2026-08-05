Eurozone producer prices fall more than expected in June Energy prices see largest monthly decrease in June, falling 1.5%

Industrial producer prices in the euro area fell 0.3% month-on-month in June, while prices across the EU dipped 0.2%, according to first estimates from Eurostat on Wednesday.



The monthly decline followed a 0.2% increase in producer prices for both the euro area and the EU in May, while market expectation was at a decline of 0.2% for June for the euro area.



In the euro area, energy prices posted the largest monthly decrease, falling 1.5%, while intermediate goods rose 0.3%, capital goods increased 0.2%, durable consumer goods climbed 0.2%, and non-durable consumer goods remained stable.

Across the EU, energy prices dropped 1.4% on a monthly basis, intermediate goods and capital goods both advanced 0.3%, durable consumer goods gained 0.2%, and non-durable consumer goods edged down 0.1%.

Excluding energy, total industry producer prices rose 0.2% in both the euro area and the EU in June.

Among EU member states, Lithuania recorded the sharpest monthly decline in producer prices at 1.7%, followed by Ireland at 1.5%, and Bulgaria and Greece at 1.3% each.

Slovakia saw the highest monthly increase at 1.1%, while Romania and Estonia posted gains of 1.0% and 0.9%, respectively.



On an annual basis, industrial producer prices rose 4.6% in the euro area and 4.7% in the EU compared with June 2025, in line with market expectations.



Looking at annual changes, energy prices surged 8.8% in the euro area and 10% in the EU, driving overall industrial producer price growth.



Bulgaria registered the highest annual increase among EU members at 18.2%, followed by Romania at 14.3% and Ireland at 11.4%, while Luxembourg was the only country to report an annual decrease, at 3.2%.