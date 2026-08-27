Beijing reserves right to take ‘all necessary measures’ to protect its interests, Commerce Ministry says

China opposes US plan for additional 7.5% tariffs Beijing reserves right to take ‘all necessary measures’ to protect its interests, Commerce Ministry says

China on Thursday strongly opposed a US plan to impose an additional 7.5% tariff on Chinese imports, warning that it could take countermeasures if necessary.

“The US has politicized economic and trade issues, which is a typical act of unilateralism and protectionism. China firmly opposes this,” Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson Huang Ling told a regular press briefing in Beijing.

The spokesperson said production capacity should be assessed comprehensively, objectively and fairly, rather than used as a justification for protectionist policies.

“We will continue to closely monitor and comprehensively assess subsequent US measures and reserve the right to take all necessary measures,” Huang added.

His remarks came in response to reports that the US administration is considering imposing an additional 7.5% tariff on imports from China over alleged excess manufacturing capacity.

The final tariff rate has not yet been decided, according to media reports.

The latest tensions stem from a Section 301 investigation launched by the Office of the US Trade Representative in March into manufacturing practices in China and 15 other economies.

Beijing has rejected Washington’s claims of industrial overcapacity, arguing that global production and demand should be evaluated from an international perspective and that production exceeding domestic consumption does not automatically constitute overcapacity.