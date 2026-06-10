Borsa Istanbul closes slightly higher, BIST 100 up 0.02% BIST 100 ends at 13,744.64 points as market capitalization reaches 13.4 trillion liras

Türkiye's benchmark stock index closed slightly higher on Wednesday, with the BIST 100 gaining 0.02% to finish at 13,744.64 points.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index started the session at 13,725.21 points and ended the day up 2.75 points from the previous close.

The index fell to an intraday low of 13,600.31 points and rose to a high of 13,835.50 points during the session.

The total market capitalization of the BIST 100 stood at approximately 13.4 trillion Turkish liras ($291.5 billion), while daily trading volume reached 151.5 billion liras ($3.28 billion).

Of the stocks listed on the index, 63 declined and 34 advanced compared with the previous session.

As of 6.10 pm local time (1510GMT), gold traded at $4,120.15 per ounce, while Brent crude oil futures were priced at around $92.70 per barrel.

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 46.1375, while the euro traded at 53.3210 liras and the British pound at 61.8555 liras.