Russia's Defense Ministry confirms attack, saying its forces carried out a 'massive' strike on military-industrial facilities

Ukraine says one of Russia's ‘largest’ missile attacks on Kyiv killed 1, injured 15 Russia's Defense Ministry confirms attack, saying its forces carried out a 'massive' strike on military-industrial facilities

One person was killed, and 15 others were injured in Russia's overnight strikes on Kyiv, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said Sunday.

The attack sparked fires at civilian infrastructure, nonresidential buildings, and open areas, as emergency crews continued to clear debris and respond to the damage, authorities said on the US social media platform Facebook.

In the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, a drone struck a passenger train, injuring one person, regional Gov. Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of carrying out one of its “largest ballistic missile attacks on Kyiv,” launching more than 40 missiles, most of them targeting the capital, along with 120 attack drones.

Over the past week, Moscow used around 1,450 attack drones, more than 1,640 guided aerial bombs, and 99 missiles of various types against Ukraine, he said.

"Protection against ballistic missiles is our constant and top priority right now,” he wrote on US social media company X, thanking partner for the support.

"It is also essential that pressure on Russia continue alongside our work on anti-ballistic capabilities,” he added.

Ukraine's Air Force claimed it intercepted 18 missiles and 108 drones during the overnight assault.

Ukraine's General Staff said its forces struck two Russian tankers in the Black Sea and a floating crane in the Sea of Azov, as well as a Buk air defense system in the Russian-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia region, and a road bridge in the Russian-controlled part of the Donetsk region during overnight strikes.

The military said the targets were used to support Russia's military logistics and fuel supplies.

Moscow confirms 'massive strike' on Kyiv

Meanwhile, a fire broke out at an industrial site in Russia's northern Stavropol region following overnight strikes, Gov. Vladimir Vladimirov said on Telegram.

"The site is far from residential areas, and there is no threat to residential buildings," Vladimirov said.

Separately, Russia's Defense Ministry confirmed the attack on Kyiv, saying that its forces carried out a "massive" strike on military-industrial facilities, logistics centers in Ukraine's capital and the surrounding region, and infrastructure at the Yuzhny port in the Odesa region allegedly used to store and deliver military cargo.

The ministry said the strikes targeted defense manufacturers in Kyiv, including Radioniks, Spetsoboronmash/Artem, Meridian, and Oakline, which it said produce or supply components for missiles, drones, and other military systems. It also said its forces struck the Kyiv Innovation Terminal and a logistics center in Tarasovka used to assemble and distribute drone components.

According to the ministry, the targets supported Ukraine's drone, missile, and electronic warfare programs.

The ministry also claimed its forces intercepted and destroyed 140 Ukrainian drones during overnight strikes across the country, annexed Crimea, and the waters of the Azov and Black seas.

The claims could not be independently verified due to the ongoing war.