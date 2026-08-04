Aramco CEO Nasser says unprecedented supply disruption defines performance of company during 1st half

Aramco reports higher revenue as US-Iran war boosts oil prices Aramco CEO Nasser says unprecedented supply disruption defines performance of company during 1st half

Saudi energy giant Aramco reported a sharp increase in its second-quarter net income, up 44%, as the ongoing US-Iran conflict drives global oil prices higher and disrupts regional supply chains.

Aramco's net income reached $32.7 billion in the second quarter, up from $22.67 billion in the same quarter 2025, the firm announced on Tuesday.

The geopolitical conflict drove global oil prices up and allowed the Saudi company to capitalize on its diverse asset base.

The company's net income also reached $65.2 billion during the first half of the year, up from $48.68 billion in the same period last year.

Aramco President and Chief Executive Officer Amin H. Nasser said the unprecedented supply disruption defined the performance of the company during the first six months.

Nasser highlighted that the firm maintained business continuity and sustained production despite the challenging regional environment.