Executives from Sony Europe visit headquarters of Anadolu in capital Ankara

Sony Europe delegation visits Anadolu Agency Executives from Sony Europe visit headquarters of Anadolu in capital Ankara

A delegation from global technology giant Sony visited the headquarter of Anadolu Agency in the capital Ankara.

The delegation, including Gildas Pelliet, president of Sony Europe Imaging Products and Solutions, Heeseok Chung, vice president of Sony Europe Imaging Products and Solutions, Nicolas Barendson, Eastern Europe marketing manager, Pedro Jesus, consumer business management manager, Mario Petrac, category manager, and Melih Celik, Türkiye sales and marketing manager, met with Oguz Enis Peru, Anadolu deputy director general, and Emre Cebisli, Anadolu technology coordinator.

The delegation later visited Anadolu's Visual News Directorate and the AAtolye studio and the AAtolye Exhibition Hall, which displays award-winning works from the Istanbul Photo Awards, receiving information about the agency's operations.

The Deputy Director General Peru presented the delegation with gifts from Anadolu's publications following the visit.



