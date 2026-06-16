First exhibition of İstanbul Photo Awards 2026 opens

[1/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Tyrone Siu won the 2nd Prize in 'Single News' category with 'Desperate Plea Amid Hong Kong’s Deadliest Fire' entitled photo shot for Reuters in Hong Kong, in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Tyrone Siu - Anadolu Agency )

[2/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Haitham Imad won the 1st Prize in 'Photo of the Year - Single News' category with 'Gaza, No Hope' entitled photo shot for EPA in Gaza, Palestine in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Haitham Imad - Anadolu Agency )

[3/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Mohammed Saber won the 3rd Prize in 'Single News' category with 'Widespread Destruction' entitled photo shot for EPA in Gaza, Palestine in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Mohammed Saber - Anadolu Agency )

[4/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Diego Ibarra won the 1st Prize in 'Single Daily Life' category with 'Education in Afghanistan' entitled photo shot in Afghanistan, in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Diego Ibarra - Anadolu Agency )

[5/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Omar Al-Qattaa won the 2nd Prize in 'Single Daily Life' category with 'Ramadan in Palestine' entitled photo shot for AFP in Gaza, Palestine, in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Omar Al-Qattaa - Anadolu Agency )

[6/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Giles Clarke won the 3rd Prize in 'Single Daily Life' category with 'Born By Phone Light' entitled photo shot for UN/OCHA in New Haifa, Sudan, in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Giles Clarke - Anadolu Agency )

[7/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Tony Karumba won the 2nd Prize in 'Single Nature and Environment' category with 'Giraffe Conservation' entitled photo shot for AFP in Naivasha, Kenya, in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Tony Karumba - Anadolu Agency )

[8/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Guillaume Petermann won the 3rd Prize in 'Single Nature and Environment' category with 'A Unique Bond' entitled photo shot in Pakistan, in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Guillaume Petermann - Anadolu Agency )

[9/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Saher Alghorra won the 1st Prize in 'Single Portrait' category with 'Severe Malnutrition' entitled photo shot for The New York Times in Gaza, Palestine in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Saher Alghorra - Anadolu Agency )

[10/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Diego Ibarra won the 2nd Prize in 'Single Portrait' category with 'Studying in Afghanistan' entitled photo shot in Afghanistan in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Diego Ibarra - Anadolu Agency )

[11/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Ebrahim Noroozi won the 3rd Prize in 'Single Portrait' category with 'Religious Schools Fill the Education Gap for Afghan Boys' entitled photo shot for AP in Afghanistan in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Ebrahim Noroozi - Anadolu Agency )

[12/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Alex Whitehead won the 1st Prize in 'Single Sports' category with 'Crash' entitled photo shot for SWpix in Chile in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Alex Whitehead - Anadolu Agency )

[13/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Roman Vondrous won the 2nd Prize in 'Single Sports' category with 'Touching the Star' entitled photo shot for Czech News Agency in Czechia in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Roman Vondrous - Anadolu Agency )

[14/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Evgenii Filippov won the 3rd Prize in 'Single Sports' category with 'Last Phase' entitled photo shot for Magazine "Expert" in Russia in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Evgenii Filippov - Anadolu Agency )