First exhibition of İstanbul Photo Awards 2026 opens
Anadolu CEO Serdar Karagoz says contest brings together world's best photographers, jury members while preserving visual records that outlive events, generations
Anadolu staff
16 June 2026•Update: 17 June 2026
ANKARA
The first exhibition of İstanbul Photo Awards 2026 opens at Anadolu's AAtolye Exhibition Hall in the Turkish capital, Ankara.
Speaking at the opening event, Anadolu CEO Serdar Karagoz said İstanbul Photo Awards 2026 has become one of the world's leading news photography contests, bringing together the best photographers and jury members from across the globe while highlighting stories that shape humanity's collective memory.
[1/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Tyrone Siu won the 2nd Prize in 'Single News' category with 'Desperate Plea Amid Hong Kong’s Deadliest Fire' entitled photo shot for Reuters in Hong Kong, in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Tyrone Siu - Anadolu Agency )
[2/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Haitham Imad won the 1st Prize in 'Photo of the Year - Single News' category with 'Gaza, No Hope' entitled photo shot for EPA in Gaza, Palestine in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Haitham Imad - Anadolu Agency )
[3/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Mohammed Saber won the 3rd Prize in 'Single News' category with 'Widespread Destruction' entitled photo shot for EPA in Gaza, Palestine in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Mohammed Saber - Anadolu Agency )
[4/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Diego Ibarra won the 1st Prize in 'Single Daily Life' category with 'Education in Afghanistan' entitled photo shot in Afghanistan, in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Diego Ibarra - Anadolu Agency )
[5/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Omar Al-Qattaa won the 2nd Prize in 'Single Daily Life' category with 'Ramadan in Palestine' entitled photo shot for AFP in Gaza, Palestine, in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Omar Al-Qattaa - Anadolu Agency )
[6/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Giles Clarke won the 3rd Prize in 'Single Daily Life' category with 'Born By Phone Light' entitled photo shot for UN/OCHA in New Haifa, Sudan, in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Giles Clarke - Anadolu Agency )
[7/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Tony Karumba won the 2nd Prize in 'Single Nature and Environment' category with 'Giraffe Conservation' entitled photo shot for AFP in Naivasha, Kenya, in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Tony Karumba - Anadolu Agency )
[8/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Guillaume Petermann won the 3rd Prize in 'Single Nature and Environment' category with 'A Unique Bond' entitled photo shot in Pakistan, in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Guillaume Petermann - Anadolu Agency )
[9/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Saher Alghorra won the 1st Prize in 'Single Portrait' category with 'Severe Malnutrition' entitled photo shot for The New York Times in Gaza, Palestine in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Saher Alghorra - Anadolu Agency )
[10/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Diego Ibarra won the 2nd Prize in 'Single Portrait' category with 'Studying in Afghanistan' entitled photo shot in Afghanistan in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Diego Ibarra - Anadolu Agency )
[11/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Ebrahim Noroozi won the 3rd Prize in 'Single Portrait' category with 'Religious Schools Fill the Education Gap for Afghan Boys' entitled photo shot for AP in Afghanistan in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Ebrahim Noroozi - Anadolu Agency )
[12/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Alex Whitehead won the 1st Prize in 'Single Sports' category with 'Crash' entitled photo shot for SWpix in Chile in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories.
( Alex Whitehead - Anadolu Agency )
[13/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Roman Vondrous won the 2nd Prize in 'Single Sports' category with 'Touching the Star' entitled photo shot for Czech News Agency in Czechia in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Roman Vondrous - Anadolu Agency )
[14/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Evgenii Filippov won the 3rd Prize in 'Single Sports' category with 'Last Phase' entitled photo shot for Magazine "Expert" in Russia in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Evgenii Filippov - Anadolu Agency )
[1/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Tyrone Siu won the 2nd Prize in 'Single News' category with 'Desperate Plea Amid Hong Kong’s Deadliest Fire' entitled photo shot for Reuters in Hong Kong, in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Tyrone Siu - Anadolu Agency )
[2/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Haitham Imad won the 1st Prize in 'Photo of the Year - Single News' category with 'Gaza, No Hope' entitled photo shot for EPA in Gaza, Palestine in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Haitham Imad - Anadolu Agency )
[3/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Mohammed Saber won the 3rd Prize in 'Single News' category with 'Widespread Destruction' entitled photo shot for EPA in Gaza, Palestine in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Mohammed Saber - Anadolu Agency )
[4/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Diego Ibarra won the 1st Prize in 'Single Daily Life' category with 'Education in Afghanistan' entitled photo shot in Afghanistan, in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Diego Ibarra - Anadolu Agency )
[5/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Omar Al-Qattaa won the 2nd Prize in 'Single Daily Life' category with 'Ramadan in Palestine' entitled photo shot for AFP in Gaza, Palestine, in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Omar Al-Qattaa - Anadolu Agency )
[6/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Giles Clarke won the 3rd Prize in 'Single Daily Life' category with 'Born By Phone Light' entitled photo shot for UN/OCHA in New Haifa, Sudan, in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Giles Clarke - Anadolu Agency )
[7/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Tony Karumba won the 2nd Prize in 'Single Nature and Environment' category with 'Giraffe Conservation' entitled photo shot for AFP in Naivasha, Kenya, in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Tony Karumba - Anadolu Agency )
[8/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Guillaume Petermann won the 3rd Prize in 'Single Nature and Environment' category with 'A Unique Bond' entitled photo shot in Pakistan, in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Guillaume Petermann - Anadolu Agency )
[9/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Saher Alghorra won the 1st Prize in 'Single Portrait' category with 'Severe Malnutrition' entitled photo shot for The New York Times in Gaza, Palestine in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Saher Alghorra - Anadolu Agency )
[10/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Diego Ibarra won the 2nd Prize in 'Single Portrait' category with 'Studying in Afghanistan' entitled photo shot in Afghanistan in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Diego Ibarra - Anadolu Agency )
[11/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Ebrahim Noroozi won the 3rd Prize in 'Single Portrait' category with 'Religious Schools Fill the Education Gap for Afghan Boys' entitled photo shot for AP in Afghanistan in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Ebrahim Noroozi - Anadolu Agency )
[12/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Alex Whitehead won the 1st Prize in 'Single Sports' category with 'Crash' entitled photo shot for SWpix in Chile in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories.
( Alex Whitehead - Anadolu Agency )
[13/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Roman Vondrous won the 2nd Prize in 'Single Sports' category with 'Touching the Star' entitled photo shot for Czech News Agency in Czechia in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Roman Vondrous - Anadolu Agency )
[14/14] (WARNING: Attached photo is only available for news to promote Istanbul Photo Awards contest.) Photographer Evgenii Filippov won the 3rd Prize in 'Single Sports' category with 'Last Phase' entitled photo shot for Magazine "Expert" in Russia in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu. Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories. ( Evgenii Filippov - Anadolu Agency )
"In organizing the İstanbul Photo Awards contest for the 12th time, Anadolu aimed to bring photography together with art, aesthetics, and news," Karagoz said.
"For 12 years, with great discipline, we have brought together the world's best photographers and the world's best jury in pursuit of this goal."
Karagoz said 165 photographs selected from nearly 19,000 submissions are on display at this year's exhibit and noted that many winning photos also got awards in other international contests, demonstrating the contest's value and credibility.
He stressed the enduring power of photography, saying that some images outlive both events and people.
"A photo is an indelible record. When we combine it with art and aesthetics, its lifespan can extend across centuries," he said.
Karagoz said Anadolu's photojournalists working in conflict zones have helped it become one of the world's leading news outlets and reiterated the agency's ambition to rank among the world's top three news agencies.
He also highlighted the agency's coverage of Gaza, saying Anadolu seeks to document events and preserve evidence through its reporting and photography.
Historic mission
Burhanettin Duran, Türkiye's communications director, praised Anadolu's role in international journalism and said the agency continues its historic mission with a strong institutional capacity and a wider global reach.
Duran described İstanbul Photo Awards as a distinguished reflection of that institutional strength and said the contest has become a respected platform since its launch in 2015.
He noted that this year's Photo of the Year award went to Palestinian photographer Haitham Imad's image Gaza, No Hope, depicting 2-year-old Sham at Nasser Hospital in the Gaza Strip.
According to Duran, the image serves as a powerful visual testimony and demonstrates the ability of photojournalism to document human suffering and preserve historical memory.
Guatemalan Ambassador to Ankara Eduardo Enrique Hernandez Recinos also praised the contest, describing it as "a great and tremendous job."
"It requires a lot of pressure and time to achieve this, and they do it every year, so it continues to evolve," he said.
Recinos added that the Gaza-related photos particularly drew his attention and demonstrated how journalists can convey realities in real time through their work.
Ferudun Yilmaz, chair of the board of directors of national broadcaster TRT, said İstanbul Photo Awards provides an opportunity to witness moments that document history and time through an artistic language.
Journalist and writer Ilnur Cevik described the contest as "a tremendous contest" and underlined the challenges faced by photojournalists working around the world.
İstanbul Photo Awards 2026
Approximately 19,000 photographs were submitted to İstanbul Photo Awards 2026, with 26 photographers receiving awards in 10 categories.
The Photo of the Year award went to Palestinian photographer Haitham Imad for his image, shot for EPA, titled Gaza, No Hope.
A total of 30 awards and $58,000 in prize money were handed out during the contest.