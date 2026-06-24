Foreign Minister Dar stresses Strait of Hormuz open, without any fee for passage

US-Iran technical talks to resume next week, Pakistan says Foreign Minister Dar stresses Strait of Hormuz open, without any fee for passage

Technical-level talks between the US and Iran will resume next week following a temporary pause, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

"The technical talks will resume next week. This is a temporary break and the talks will continue," Foreign Ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi told reporters in Islamabad.

According to Andrabi, technical talks are expected to resume early next week, following hours-long discussions between Iran and the US in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on Monday.

The technical teams from the mediating countries, Pakistan and Qatar, will continue working with their US and Iranian counterparts in the coming weeks to support the implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding aimed at reaching a final peace deal in 60 days, said Andrabi.

He said the Islamabad MoU signed by the US and Iranian presidents last week, as well as the subsequent Switzerland summit, underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as effective tools for resolving disputes and reducing tensions.

Separately, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told the National Assembly that Islamabad played a key role in facilitating dialogue between the US and Iran, helping bring the two sides to the negotiating table after 47 years.

He said Pakistan maintained continuous engagement with both parties, alongside Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Türkiye, to advance ceasefire efforts and negotiations.

The minister said Pakistan served as a communication channel between Washington and Tehran throughout the process and helped facilitate technical talks following the signing of the Islamabad MoU.

"Following the agreement, the US ended its naval blockade. As of now, the Strait of Hormuz is open, and there are no fees, additional charges, or permit requirements for shipping through the waterway," he told lawmakers.

The foreign minister said Pakistan is increasingly being recognized internationally as a "peacemaker" and a "net security provider" in the region.