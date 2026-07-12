Typhoon Bavi landed on Zhejiang province Saturday, bringing torrential rains to vast swathes of southern and eastern China

Thousands of flights canceled, delayed in China due to thunderstorms caused by Typhoon Bavi Typhoon Bavi landed on Zhejiang province Saturday, bringing torrential rains to vast swathes of southern and eastern China

45 airports, including those in Shanghai, Hangzhou and Changzhou in East China's Jiangsu Province, issue thunderstorm alerts

Thousands of flights have been canceled or delayed in China due to thunderstorms caused by Typhoon Bavi, state media reported on Sunday.

Chinese airlines canceled more than 2,800 inbound and outbound flights scheduled for Sunday, local English daily Global Times reported, citing travel analytics platform Umetrip.

Hundreds of flights have been canceled or delayed, affecting travel through Nanjing, Hangzhou, Wuhan, Shenyang, Dalian, Chengdu, and other cities.

Airports in southeastern Fujian, eastern Zhejiang, the southern Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, and southern Hainan provinces reported large-scale flight cancellations.

Rainstorms also triggered widespread delays at Beijing Capital International Airport and Beijing Daxing International Airport, two major air transport hubs in northern China.

Typhoon Bavi, the ninth typhoon of the year, landed in Zhejiang province on Saturday, bringing torrential rains to vast swathes of southern and eastern China.

Weather forecasters predict that some areas will experience more downpours on Sunday.

Forty-five airports, including those in Shanghai, Hangzhou and Changzhou in East China's Jiangsu Province, issued thunderstorm alerts.

Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport are expected to see reduced operational capacity on Sunday due to Typhoon Bavi, with nearly 30% of their inbound and outbound flights likely to be canceled.

Rail services have also been affected, with authorities in several regions suspending high-speed train operations on some routes.