Thailand urges Southeast Asian bloc to reengage with Myanmar Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says 'calibrated re-engagement' with Myanmar supports regional stability

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday urged the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to reengage with Myanmar, saying a stable neighbor is essential for regional unity.

"Thailand has advocated a calibrated re-engagement approach that leaves dialogue open and responds to realities on the ground, while encouraging concrete progress," Anutin said at the ASEAN Secretariat in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta, according to the Jakarta Globe newspaper.

Bangkok will host Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing on Aug. 6-7 at Anutin's invitation. The visit comes as Myanmar's leadership seeks to rebuild diplomatic engagement after years of international isolation.

ASEAN largely isolated Myanmar after the military coup in 2021 overthrew the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, sparking a nationwide civil war that continues to destabilize the country.

Min Aung Hlaing became Myanmar's president in April this year following elections.

ASEAN maintains that the Five-Point Consensus remains its main framework for addressing Myanmar, which urges an immediate end to violence and calls for the warring factions to sit together for talks.



Anutin said Thailand supports it as a "guiding framework," while also proposing some changes to how the grouping interacts with Myanmar.

He said the approach is moving in the "right direction," citing detained former leader Suu Kyi's recent talks with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), in which she "appeared to be in good health."

"A peaceful and stable Myanmar is not only in Thailand's interest as a close neighbor. It is essential to ASEAN's unity and regional stability," Anutin said.