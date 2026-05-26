Top diplomats of US, India, Australia, Japan express ‘serious concern’ about situation in disputed South China Sea after their New Delhi meeting

Quad nations extend support to diplomatic efforts to end Mideast conflict Top diplomats of US, India, Australia, Japan express ‘serious concern’ about situation in disputed South China Sea after their New Delhi meeting

The top diplomats of the US, India, Japan and Australia on Tuesday reaffirmed their support for the “ongoing diplomatic efforts” to end the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, emphasizing the “uninterrupted” flow of global commerce through the Strait of Hormuz.

“We discussed the situation in the Middle East/West Asia and reaffirm our support for ongoing diplomatic efforts and hope for lasting peace in the region,” said a joint statement issued after India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar hosted the US secretary of state, Australian and Japanese foreign ministers in New Delhi for the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, commonly known as the Quad.

“We reiterate the importance of adhering to international law as reflected in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea with respect to navigational rights and freedoms, and the safety and uninterrupted flow of global commerce through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea,” the statement said, adding the Quad “condemns” attacks on commercial shipping vessels and oppose any future measures that are inconsistent with Law of the Sea, including imposition of tolls.

The Quad, a partnership among the US, Australia, India and Japan, was formed in 2007. The New Delhi meeting came amid war between the US and Iran.

On the disputed South China Sea and the East China Sea, they said: “We remain seriously concerned about the situation … We reiterate our strong opposition to any destabilizing or unilateral actions including by force or coercion that threaten peace and stability in the region.”

The Quad top diplomats also expressed what they called “serious concerns regarding dangerous and coercive actions, including interference with offshore resource development, the repeated obstruction of freedom of navigation and overflight, and the dangerous maneuvers by military aircraft and coast guard and maritime militia vessels, especially the unsafe use of water cannons and flares, and ramming or blocking actions in the South China Sea.”

“We are seriously concerned by the militarization of disputed features.”