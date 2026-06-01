Children detained for months at Texas ICE facility draw scrutiny amid conditions debate Critics cite prolonged detention, while DHS and facility operator reject allegations of inadequate care, media reports

Conditions at a family immigration detention center in Texas have come under renewed scrutiny following reports that children have been held there for months despite a long-standing federal court settlement generally requiring the prompt release of minors.

A CBS News report published Sunday also raised concerns about living conditions at the facility, allegations rejected by the center's operator.

According to CBS, more than 6,300 children under the age of 18, some as young as two months old, have been detained by federal immigration authorities during President Donald Trump's second term.

Nearly half were held at Dilley, and 97% had no criminal record.

Among those detained was a family from the Democratic Republic of Congo that sought asylum in the US after fleeing political persecution.

The family spent nearly four months at the facility before the mother and two children were released, while their 19-year-old daughter remained in detention for more than five months before being released, according to the report.

Critics have pointed to the Flores Settlement, a federal court agreement in place for nearly three decades that generally requires the prompt release of children from immigration detention. One federal court has interpreted the settlement as limiting detention to no more than 20 days, although the Trump administration is appealing efforts to preserve it.

Democratic Congressman Joaquin Castro, who has repeatedly visited the facility, called for Dilley to be closed and said children were being treated "like criminals" despite not being accused of crimes.

The report said Castro recently met a 15-year-old boy who had stopped eating because he felt depressed, while younger children repeatedly asked to be released.

Elora Mukherjee of Columbia University's Immigrants Rights Clinic said detainees had reported concerns about drinking water, food quality and sleeping conditions.

According to CBS, detainees alleged they found worms, insects and mold in meals and that lights remained on around the clock, making sleep difficult.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) rejected the allegations, saying claims of substandard conditions were "FALSE" and that detainees receive "proper meals, quality water, blankets, medical treatment" and access to family members and legal counsel.

DHS also said children at the facility have access to educational programs, books, toys and outdoor activities.

CoreCivic, which operates the Texas facility under a federal contract reportedly worth $180 million annually, also denied allegations of poor conditions, saying residents receive safe drinking water, nutritious meals and comprehensive medical and mental health care.

The White House's 2027 budget proposal seeks to add 30,000 more beds in family detention centers, according to the report.