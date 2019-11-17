Protestors' arrow leave policeman wounded in Hong Kong
Incident takes place near Polytechnic University, police officer told Anadolu Agency
HONG KONG
A policeman was wounded on Sunday when one of the protestors hit him with an arrow in Polytechnic University of Hong Kong, which is currently occupied by the protestors.
Despite that Saturday marked a relatively calm day in Hong Kong, protests restarted on Sunday with more violence.
While policemen were cleaning the barricades set in front of the Polytechnic University, some of the protestors started throwing bricks on them, which led to the former's closure of nearby roads.
Hundreds of policemen were dispatched to the area, then they intervened with the protestors with water cannons and tear gas.
Some protestors started throwing molotov cocktails and the clashes between conflicting parties soon moved to Cross-Harbour Tunnel, which is near the university.
The police vehicles failed to advance due to obstacles set by protestors while flames were rising at the tunnel entrance.
Having secured the university entrance, a police officer told Anadolu Agency that one of his colleagues was wounded by an arrow shot by the protestors.
On the other hand, the Education Bureau announced that education would be completely suspended on Monday in Hong Kong due to concerns over the safety of students due to protests.
Wave of violence in protests
The protests in Hong Kong started peacefully at the beginning of summer; however, the number of violent incidents has increased in recent weeks.
On Oct. 11, six months into the protests, the police force of Hong Kong used live ammunition for the first time and wounded one of the protestors.
Since the start of this week, the protestors have started to occupy university campuses and city centers.
Then, security forces stepped into action and regained control in many university campuses, leaving Polytechnic University as the only one under protestors' occupation.
Due to the ongoing protests, several universities announced there would be no lessons for the final two months of 2019 and hundreds of international students left Hong Kong.
According to the official figures, about 3,560 protestors have been arrested since June.
* Writing by Ali Murat AlhasAnadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.