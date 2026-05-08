Both sides want 'face-saving' to satisfy their respective audiences, source says

Pakistan trying to craft ‘face-saving’ off-ramp for US-Iran talks Both sides want 'face-saving' to satisfy their respective audiences, source says

Different versions of an 'interim' agreement to end the war are under discussion

Pakistan remains optimistic and expects a breakthrough for a US-Iran deal to end the war in the Middle East, with officials working to find a "face-saving" off-ramp that could be presented as a victory by both sides, multiple sources linked to the mediation process said.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesman told a briefing in Islamabad on Thursday that "we expect an agreement sooner rather than later."

Iran is reviewing a US peace proposal, and neither side has announced the collapse of the ceasefire that was mediated by Islamabad in early April, despite an exchange of fire in the Strait of Hormuz, which largely remains shut.

Sources told Anadolu that different versions of an "interim" agreement to end the war are under discussion, "but nothing has been finalized yet."

Islamabad, sources said, expects Washington and Tehran to reach an initial understanding before Trump's China visit on May 14-15, setting a framework for more detailed discussions later.

"Islamabad is trying hard to persuade both sides for give-and-take on key issues to settle the conflict since both sides need face-saving to satisfy their respective audiences," a source said. "But the problem is ... what suits one doesn't suit the other."

According to the sources, most of the issues between the two sides have been settled, but a consensus on Iran's nuclear program still remains a major sticking point.

"Both sides are not ready to budge on this issue," a source said.

Insiders said the temporary arrangement aims at preventing a return to conflict and securing safe passage for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran last month suggested converting the ceasefire into a permanent one, and deferring the nuclear issue to a later stage. The US, however, rejected the proposal.

'Direct talks can deliver breakthrough'

Different options are being discussed to break the nuclear bottleneck including third-party monitoring, a five to 10-year moratorium on high-level enrichment, and limiting the enrichment level, according to the sources.

Sources said Pakistan is expected to receive Iran's response to the US proposal demanding inclusion of the nuclear issue in talks to end the war "in a day or two."

Trump has refused another round of direct talks for now, but a source said just third-party mediation is not enough. "Considering the complexity and enormity of the issue, mere communication through a third party is not enough to resolve the issues. Pakistan believes that if the two sides sit together and talk directly, there can be a breakthrough."

Pakistan hosted the first round of negotiations between Washington and Tehran on April 11, but an agreement was not reached.

The talks followed a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan on April 8, which was later extended indefinitely to give way to diplomacy.

'Both sides need victory'

While finding a middle ground is itself a challenge, threats, commentary, and victory boasts especially on social media, have also not served the purpose.

According to Masood Khan, a former Pakistani ambassador to the US and UN, both sides not only "desperately" need an off-ramp but a "definitive exit ramp" because the war has been devastating for both sides.

"But the primary reason is not just to appease their citizens but to safeguard their vital national interests," Khan told Anadolu, observing that both sides have taken "maximalist" positions.

Noting that strong rhetoric from both sides is likely to continue largely for domestic political signaling and negotiating leverage, both governments appear committed to pursuing diplomacy "seriously and methodically."

"They need to find pathways through pragmatism to explore diplomatic midpoints. It is a complex web that does not have a single vector or a single answer," said Khan, who was president of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, 2016-2021.

Shazia Anwar Cheema, a Lahore-based expert on international relations, said Pakistan is walking a tightrope as a mediator because both sides have stuck to their stance.

"Both sides need a victory – to show to their people – and this is the core hurdle in settling the conflict," Cheema told Anadolu. "If the US comes out without a desired nuclear agreement, [Trump] will not only ruin whatever of his popularity is left, but also damage the US' sole superpower image."

"Similarly," she added, "if Iran completely gives in to US demands on the nuclear issue and the Strait of Hormuz, it will be considered a defeat."