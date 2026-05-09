Belgium seeks approval for nearly $3.7B US missile purchase to strengthen air defenses: Report Planned acquisition includes AMRAAM missiles for Belgium’s F-35 fighter jets and NASAMS systems

Belgium is seeking US approval for a major missile procurement package worth up to $3.69 billion as part of efforts to strengthen its military capabilities, Belgian media reported on Saturday.

According to De Tijd and L’Echo newspapers, the planned acquisition centers on AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles produced by RTX Corporation.

The missiles are intended for Belgium’s 45 Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II combat aircraft and could also be deployed through the country’s NASAMS air defense network.

Documents from the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency indicate that Brussels has formally requested authorization for the purchase from Washington.

The AMRAAM system is designed to engage aerial threats using radar guidance technology and has been widely discussed due to its operational use in the Ukraine war.

Belgium is also reportedly aiming to attract part of the missile manufacturing process to its territory. Belgian officials are in discussions over the possibility of using the FN Browning facility in Zutendaal to produce missiles destined for European customers, Belga news agency reported.

The Netherlands is also competing to host production activities and has already secured substantial AMRAAM purchases in recent years, the reports said.