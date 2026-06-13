Prime Minister Sharif thanks US, Iran and regional partners for support as Pakistan prepares for electronic signing of landmark agreement

Pakistan says peace deal 'closer than ever', signing expected within 24 hours Prime Minister Sharif thanks US, Iran and regional partners for support as Pakistan prepares for electronic signing of landmark agreement

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that Iran and the US are closer than ever to signing a peace deal, with the deal expected to be finalized within the next 24 hours.

In a post on the US social media platform X, Sharif said the negotiations had entered their final stage and expressed optimism about the prospects for a breakthrough.

“We are closer to a peace deal than ever before,” he wrote.

According to Sharif, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the agreement immediately after its finalization. He added that technical-level talks are expected to begin next week to discuss implementation and other related matters.

Sharif also thanked the US and Iran for their continued engagement in the negotiations.

Expressing confidence in the outcome, Sharif described the anticipated agreement as a milestone that could help foster stability and cooperation.

“We are confident that this historic peace deal will form a strong foundation for lasting peace,” he said.

The expected agreement comes after months of heightened tensions between the United States and Iran that raised concerns about regional security, maritime trade routes and broader stability in the Middle East.

Pakistan has played a key mediating role in recent months, facilitating contacts and helping bridge differences between the two sides.

If finalized, the deal would represent a major step toward reducing tensions and fostering cooperation between Washington and Tehran, although further negotiations are expected on several complex political, economic and security-related issues.