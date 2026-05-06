Updated Constitution replaces previous language on 'peaceful reunification' and 'national unity' with provisions that define North Korea as separate state

North Korea removes all references to Korean reunification from Constitution: Report Updated Constitution replaces previous language on 'peaceful reunification' and 'national unity' with provisions that define North Korea as separate state

North Korea has reportedly revised its Constitution to formally remove all references to Korean reunification and redefine its territorial claims, marking a major shift in its national doctrine, South Korea's Yonhap News reported on Wednesday.

The updated Constitution replaces previous language on “peaceful reunification” and “national unity” with provisions that define North Korea as a separate state with clearly demarcated borders with South Korea to the south and China and Russia to the north, along with surrounding maritime and airspace zones.

However, the document avoids specifying the disputed maritime boundary in the Yellow Sea, including the Northern Limit Line, a long-standing flashpoint between the two Koreas.

North Korea first adopted its Constitution in September 1948 and amended it five times before introducing a socialist charter in 1972. After 12 additional amendments, it revised the document again in March, removing the word “socialist” from the title.

At the same time, the role of leader Kim Jong Un has been significantly strengthened. The Constitution now designates the head of state as the supreme authority, including direct command over nuclear forces and expanded powers over state institutions.

It also dropped the achievements of late state founder Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il, the late father of the country’s current leader, according to the report.

Notably, the Constitution does not designate South Korea as a “primary foe,” contrary to expectations that it would follow earlier remarks by Kim describing Seoul as an enemy state.

The revision also removes the Supreme People’s Assembly’s power to recall the president of the State Affairs Commission – in this case, Kim – effectively ending its formal oversight role.