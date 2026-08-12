Pyongyang says South Korea’s submarine project could pave way for nuclear armament and further destabilize Korean Peninsula

North Korea denounces Seoul’s nuclear submarine program, warns of ‘unparalleled power’ Pyongyang says South Korea’s submarine project could pave way for nuclear armament and further destabilize Korean Peninsula

By Faisal Mahmud

ISLAMABAD (AA) - North Korea on Wednesday denounced South Korea’s push to develop nuclear-powered submarines, accusing Seoul of seeking a path toward “nuclear armament” and warning that Pyongyang would build capabilities to counter emerging threats.

Jang Kum-chol, first vice minister of North Korea’s Foreign Ministry, said Seoul ultimately sought the ability to produce nuclear materials without restrictions on spent-fuel reprocessing and uranium enrichment, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Jang warned that nuclear cooperation between Seoul and Washington on submarine development would further destabilize the Korean Peninsula and pose a “grave challenge” to North Korea’s security and maritime sovereignty.

He said possessing “unparalleled power” capable of neutralizing existing and emerging threats would be Pyongyang’s “most responsible option for deterring a war.”

South Korea unveiled the Jang Bogo N program in May to develop and build its first nuclear-powered submarines as part of efforts to strengthen deterrence against regional threats, including North Korea.

Washington has given Seoul approval to proceed with the project, according to Yonhap.

South Korea aims to launch its first nuclear-powered submarine by the mid-2030s and put it into operational service by the late 2030s.​​​​​​​

