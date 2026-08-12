Health authorities report over 1,000 new measles infections, taking total cases to 156,594 since mid-March

Death linked to measles rises to 885 in Bangladesh as 5 more children die Health authorities report over 1,000 new measles infections, taking total cases to 156,594 since mid-March

Bangladeshi health authorities reported five more deaths of children on Wednesday, one from a confirmed infection and four with measles-like symptoms, bringing the total to 885 since mid-March.

Of the total number of measles-linked fatalities, 99 were lab-confirmed measles deaths, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the total fatalities, 405 were from the Dhaka division alone.

Meanwhile, 941 new cases with measles-like symptoms were reported, with 84 confirmed measles infections, bringing the total number of symptomatic cases to 136,320 and confirmed cases to 17,115, the DGHS stated.

Since mid-March, 121,013 infected youngsters have been hospitalized across the country. However, according to the DGHS, 116,827 of them recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Bangladesh, a South Asian country of around 175 million people, has struggled to contain the outbreak, which was recognized in April, and has become the nation most affected by measles, according to the World Health Organization.

According to the WHO, Bangladesh historically possessed herd immunity against measles but lost it in recent years due to decreased vaccination coverage.

Since April 5, the Health Ministry has immunized almost 19.25 million youngsters through a special program in addition to routine vaccinations. Both vaccination programs are continuing as the infection remains unabated across the country.