In address at University of Tokyo, Anwar Ibrahim says technological progress must serve society and uphold human dignity

Malaysian premier calls for AI advances guided by humanity, ethics, values In address at University of Tokyo, Anwar Ibrahim says technological progress must serve society and uphold human dignity

Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged governments, academics and industry leaders to ensure that advances in artificial intelligence (AI) remain grounded in humanity, ethics and moral values, warning that technological progress should never come at the expense of human dignity.

Speaking during a special lecture at the University of Tokyo, Anwar said AI and other emerging technologies hold immense potential to transform economies, improve public services and enhance lives. He, however, stressed that innovation must be guided by a strong ethical framework to ensure technological development benefits society as a whole.

According to a recording of his speech posted on YouTube, Anwar said the true measure of progress is not merely technological capability but the extent to which innovation serves people and promotes the common good.

He argued that AI development should be accompanied by principles of justice, accountability and compassion, adding that policymakers, researchers and businesses share a responsibility to shape technologies that strengthen rather than undermine social cohesion and human values.

Anwar also highlighted the need for international cooperation in addressing the challenges and opportunities created by rapid technological change. He said countries must work together to ensure AI contributes to inclusive and sustainable development while safeguarding ethical standards.

Separately, Anwar met the chairman of a peace foundation in Tokyo, where they exchanged views on the ongoing conflict in Myanmar. The discussions focused on efforts to support dialogue, national reconciliation and a peaceful, Myanmar-led solution to the crisis.

The two also discussed developments in the Middle East, stressing the importance of diplomacy, de-escalation and adherence to international law. They underscored the need for sustained international engagement to help achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.

