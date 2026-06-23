2nd capital could serve as backup to Tokyo in event of major disaster

Japan's ruling party approves bill to create 2nd capital 2nd capital could serve as backup to Tokyo in event of major disaster

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Tuesday approved a bill aimed at establishing a second capital city that could serve as a backup to Tokyo in the event of a major disaster.

The proposed legislation seeks to create a major urban center capable of assuming core government functions if Tokyo is incapacitated by a natural disaster or other emergency, according to Japan's Jiji Press.

The measure forms part of a policy accord signed by in October by the ruling party and its coalition partner Japan Innovation Party (JIP).



A major point of disagreement centered on a clause governing referendums on the creation of special administrative wards in cities.



Under the revised bill, the scope of eligible voters would be limited to residents of the city concerned, paving the way for LDP approval.





