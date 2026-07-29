Japan's citizen population falls below 120M for 1st time in over 4 decades Record decline in Japanese nationals highlights deepening demographic crisis as foreign resident population reaches all-time high

Japan's population of Japanese nationals has fallen below 120 million for the first time in more than four decades, government data showed on Wednesday, underscoring the country's worsening demographic challenges despite efforts to boost births.

The number of Japanese nationals stood at 119,736,483 as of Jan. 1, down by 917,000 from a year earlier, the largest annual decline since comparable records began in 1968, according to data released by the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry.

The figures, reported by Kyodo News, reflect Japan's continued struggle with a rapidly aging society and persistently low birth rate.

The country recorded about 670,000 births during the year, the lowest on record, while deaths totaled around 1.59 million, widening the natural population decline.

Japan's total population, including foreign residents, stood at 123,767,642, a decrease of roughly 563,000 from the previous year.

In contrast, the number of foreign residents rose by 354,000 to a record 4,031,159. The government began compiling the relevant data in 2013.

The rise comes as Japan gradually expands access for foreign workers to address chronic labor shortages. Working-age residents accounted for 86.17% of the foreign population.

Among Japan's 47 prefectures, Tokyo was the only one to record growth in its Japanese population, edging up 0.09%.

Hokkaido posted the largest increase in foreign residents at 14.89%, followed by Okinawa with 14.36% and Oita with 13.90%.

Overall population growth was recorded only in Tokyo, Chiba, and Osaka prefectures.​​​​​​​