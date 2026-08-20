Japan mulls world’s 1st probe to collect samples from Mars moon Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency plans Oct. 20 launch aboard H3 rocket from Tanegashima Space Center for Martian Moons Exploration mission

Japan plans to launch a space probe later this year on a world-first mission to collect rocks and sand from one of Mars’ moons and return the samples to Earth, Kyodo News reported Thursday.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) plans to launch the probe aboard an H3 rocket from Tanegashima Space Center, on a small island in southwestern Japan, at 4.41 am local time (1941GMT on Oct. 19) on Oct. 20 as part of the Martian Moons Exploration (MMX) mission.

The launch was originally scheduled for 2024 but was postponed following the failed maiden flight of H3 rocket No. 1 in 2023.

The spacecraft will travel to Phobos, the larger of Mars’ two moons, which orbits about 6,000 kilometers (3,728 miles) above the Martian surface and measures roughly 20-30 km (12.4-18.6 mi) across.

If successful, the mission will provide scientists with samples that could help determine the origin and evolution of Mars’ moons.

The spacecraft is scheduled to return to Earth in fiscal 2031.

The 4,480-kilogram (9,877-pound) spacecraft consists of three modules designed for the journey to Mars, the exploration of Phobos and the return trip.

A French-German rover will also land on the moon.

After reaching Mars about a year after launch, the spacecraft is expected to conduct observations before attempting two landings on Phobos and collecting more than 10 grams (0.35 ounces) of material.

The samples will be sealed in a return capsule and released for recovery in Australia, according to Kyodo.

MMX is an international mission aimed at advancing understanding of Mars’ moons and developing technologies for future deep-space exploration.