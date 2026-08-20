Commerce Ministry spokesperson says tariffs amount to unilateralism, protectionism carried out under guise of 'national security'

China urges US to drop drone tariffs Commerce Ministry spokesperson says tariffs amount to unilateralism, protectionism carried out under guise of 'national security'

China on Thursday urged the US to immediately repeal tariffs imposed on drones and drone components, saying the measures harm Chinese companies and disrupt global drone supply chains, according to state-run Xinhua News.

Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yadong said the tariffs amounted to unilateralism and protectionism carried out under the guise of “national security.”

He said Chinese drones exported to the US market were mainly used for civilian purposes, including agriculture, equipment inspections and film and television production.

According to He, the US measures overstretch the concept of national security, apply different tariff rates to trading partners and discriminate against Chinese products, undermining fair competition.

“China firmly opposes this,” he said at a news conference.

He also rejected US allegations concerning a “shadow transshipment network,” calling the claims a false narrative aimed at suppressing Chinese products.

He criticized a US report titled “The Great Transshipment Scam: Rise, Scope, and Costs,” saying it distorted normal international trade and investment by portraying them as a “scam.”

He argued that excessively high and discriminatory US tariffs, rather than Chinese trade practices, were a fundamental threat to global supply-chain security.

“China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to this,” he said.

Beijing urged Washington to stop making what it called irresponsible accusations and avoid further undermining China-US economic and trade relations.

Last week, US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation imposing tariffs of up to 100% on imported drones and their components, citing national security and supply chain concerns.

The White House said in a statement that a 100% ad valorem tariff -- charged as a percentage of the value of a product -- will apply to drones considered particularly sensitive for national security, including those weighing more than 25 kilograms (55 pounds) or equipped with thermal imaging capabilities, as well as their docking stations and certain critical components.