No casualties reported after shots were fired, official says

Gunshots reported at Philippine Senate as ICC wanted senator remains in protective custody No casualties reported after shots were fired, official says

Gunshots were heard at the Senate of the Philippines on Wednesday, where Senator Ronald dela Rosa remains under protective custody after facing an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court, according to local media reports.

Senate Secretary Mark Llandro Mendoza told reporters that there have not yet been any casualties after shots were fired, according to Philstar.

The situation is still being assessed after an undetermined number of law enforcers attempted to enter the building, he said.

Personnel of the military, police, and National Bureau of Investigation earlier arrived at the Senate, according to GMA News Online.

There is an ongoing lockdown at the upper chamber, where dela Rosa remains under protective custody.

Dela Rosa was issued the warrant over charge of crimes against humanity committed between July 2016 and April 2018, during which at least 32 people were allegedly killed.

He served as police chief under former President Rodrigo Duterte, who has been detained in The Hague since March while facing three counts of crimes against humanity linked to at least 78 alleged killings during his presidency.

Dela Rosa was placed under Senate protective custody on Monday after attending a session for the first time since November 2025.