- Container accommodation projects eliminate issues such as finding rental housing, paying rent, and arranging worker transportation services, creating advantages for both employers and employees, says company

Karmod completes worker housing facility for factory in Türkiye’s Bolu province - Container accommodation projects eliminate issues such as finding rental housing, paying rent, and arranging worker transportation services, creating advantages for both employers and employees, says company

Turkish modular building manufacturer Karmod said on Wednesday that it completed a container-based worker accommodation facility for a food production factory in the northwestern Bolu province.

Providing container accommodation solutions for industrial production facilities, the company most recently finalized the installation of a 192-person worker housing complex for a food manufacturing plant in the Mudurnu district.

Karmod Container General Manager Ensar Cankaya said the company offers container accommodation buildings as a solution to worker housing challenges faced by manufacturing plants.

Cankaya noted that Karmod develops ergonomically designed accommodation structures, particularly for facilities located in rural areas or those employing seasonal workers.

“Investors were facing major challenges in housing workers due to the lack of rental homes near factory sites or high rental costs in those regions,” he said.

“Based on growing demand, we specially designed our container structures for factory worker accommodation. We prepare container housing buildings with the highest level of ergonomics, especially for production facilities located in rural areas or employing seasonal workers,” he added.

‘Both investors and employees benefit in multiple ways’

Cankaya emphasized that the company’s site-specific container accommodation projects eliminate issues such as finding rental housing, paying rent, and arranging worker transportation services, creating advantages for both employers and employees.

The company provides worker container housing units designed for family living, he noted, adding that factory worker accommodation buildings can be designed as block structures with up to four stories.

Cankaya explained the facility layout, saying accommodation rooms for individual workers are arranged sequentially on each floor.

“Toilet and shower units can either be designed as private facilities inside each room or as shared-use units on every floor,” he said, adding: “We also offer container lodging house models where employees can stay together with their families. This model is particularly preferred by food factories and production farms located in rural areas.”

Cankaya added that the company had completed and delivered the two-story accommodation facility for the food production plant, capable of housing 192 employees simultaneously.