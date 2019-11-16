Gunmen kill two prosecutors in Afghanistan
Attorney General’s office expresses concerns over evident surge in attacks on prosecutors
KABUL, Afghanistan
Unidentified gunmen killed two prosecutors in the Afghan capital, Kabul, and injured two others on Saturday, an official confirmed.
Jamshed Rasuli, spokesman for the office of attorney general, told Anadolu Agency that the incident took place in the district of Qara Bagh on the outskirts of Kabul when four prosecutors of the legal and justice center at the Bagram Airbase were attacked by unknown gunmen.
Expressing concerns over the surge in such attacks, he confirmed two prosecutors were killed and two others got injured in the attack.
Last week, officials blamed the Taliban for killing four local court judges in the southeastern Logar province. According to Noor Mohammad, the governor of Mohammad Agha district, the incident took place at around noon on the main highway leading to Kabul.
He told Anadolu Agency the insurgents killed four appellate court judges of neighboring Paktia province who were on their way to Kabul.
The police sources confirmed the incident took place in the small town market area of Baqi Abad, less than 60 kilometers (37 miles) from the capital.
The Taliban have yet to comment on either of the incidents.
Two years ago, the Daesh terrorist group took responsibility for a deadly suicide attack on the Supreme Court in Kabul on Feb. 17, 2017 that killed at least 22 people.Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.