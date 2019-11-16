Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
Gunmen kill two prosecutors in Afghanistan

Attorney General’s office expresses concerns over evident surge in attacks on prosecutors

Shadi Khan Saif   | 16.11.2019
Gunmen kill two prosecutors in Afghanistan FILE PHOTO

KABUL, Afghanistan

Unidentified gunmen killed two prosecutors in the Afghan capital, Kabul, and injured two others on Saturday, an official confirmed. 

Jamshed Rasuli, spokesman for the office of attorney general, told Anadolu Agency that the incident took place in the district of Qara Bagh on the outskirts of Kabul when four prosecutors of the legal and justice center at the Bagram Airbase were attacked by unknown gunmen.

Expressing concerns over the surge in such attacks, he confirmed two prosecutors were killed and two others got injured in the attack.

Last week, officials blamed the Taliban for killing four local court judges in the southeastern Logar province. According to Noor Mohammad, the governor of Mohammad Agha district, the incident took place at around noon on the main highway leading to Kabul.

He told Anadolu Agency the insurgents killed four appellate court judges of neighboring Paktia province who were on their way to Kabul.

The police sources confirmed the incident took place in the small town market area of Baqi Abad, less than 60 kilometers (37 miles) from the capital.

The Taliban have yet to comment on either of the incidents.

Two years ago, the Daesh terrorist group took responsibility for a deadly suicide attack on the Supreme Court in Kabul on Feb. 17, 2017 that killed at least 22 people.

