China's Xi thanks Kim for successful North Korea visit President Xi Jinping says ties between Beijing, Pyongyang entered 'new historic journey'

Chinese President Xi Jinping thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the hospitality shown during his recent state visit to North Korea, describing the trip as a success and a milestone in bilateral relations, state-run media reported on Wednesday.

Kim received a message from Xi on Tuesday expressing gratitude on behalf of the Chinese government, the Communist Party of China, and the Chinese people, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Xi said Kim and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, as well as North Korea's government and people, had arranged a warm and enthusiastic welcome for the Chinese delegation, reflecting the deep traditional friendship between the two neighboring socialist states.

The Chinese leader said he and Kim held extensive discussions on issues of mutual interest and reached a series of important agreements.

He noted that the talks added “new contents of the times” to China-North Korea relations and demonstrated both countries' commitment to strengthening cooperation, promoting development, and safeguarding regional peace and stability.

Xi said he was satisfied with the outcomes of the visit and expressed confidence that ties between Beijing and Pyongyang had entered a “new historic journey.”

He also voiced hope for another meeting with Kim and pledged to work together to further deepen bilateral relations and contribute to global peace and development.

Xi returned to Beijing on Tuesday after a rare two-day state visit to Pyongyang, where he and Kim pledged to strengthen bilateral ties and advance relations into what Xi described as a “new era.”

This was Xi’s first visit to North Korea in nearly seven years.