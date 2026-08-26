China’s Xi to pay state visits to Kyrgyzstan, Egypt In Bishkek, Xi Jinping to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping will embark on a two-nation state visit to Kyrgyzstan and Egypt this week, Beijing announced Wednesday.

Xi will travel to Bishkek on Sunday and conclude his trip next Thursday, China’s Foreign Ministry said.

This would be Xi’s second overseas trip this year, after he paid a state visit to North Korea in June.

The visits come at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, it added.

In Bishkek, Xi will attend a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said China and Kyrgyzstan were “good neighbors” and “are good friends of mutual trust and good partners with common pursuit.”

The two countries established diplomatic ties 34 years ago and have treated each other with “sincerity,” setting a “stellar example of mutual support,” Lin said, adding that relations have grown by “leaps and bounds with consolidating mutual political trust.”

The upcoming trip offers an opportunity to “promote high quality development,” Lin told reporters in Beijing, as bilateral trade has grown to more than $27 billion in recent years.

1st state visit to Egypt in 10 years

Lin said Egypt was the first Arab and African country to establish diplomatic ties with China 70 years ago, as bilateral trade has grown to more than $10 billion.

“China and Egypt have deepened mutual political trust, achieved fruitful outcomes and cooperation in various field,” Lin said, adding that the upcoming trip will be Xi’s first state visit to Egypt in 10 years.

Describing the visit as being of “great significance,” Lin said Xi and Sisi will exchange views on bilateral ties as well as international and regional issues of mutual interest.

China looks “forward to working with Egypt to carry forward traditional friendship, render each other firm support and bolster each other’s modernization … and make positive contribution to peace and stability in the region and beyond,” Lin said.

Xi’s trip to Egypt comes as the militaries of the two countries are holding joint air force drills, dubbed “Eagles of Civilisation,” in the North African country.

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force deployed J-16 fighter jets, YU-20 aerial tankers, KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft and Z-20 helicopters, which flew about 6,000 kilometers (3,730 miles) to Egypt last week before joint drills began Saturday.

Egypt is deploying French-made Rafale fighter jets, among other military assets, for the exercises.