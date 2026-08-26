Mercury hits 40.4C in Hakata Ward amid nationwide heat wave as disaster agency reports over 41,000 heatstroke hospitalizations

Japan’s Fukuoka sees record temperatures as heat wave leaves 79 dead Mercury hits 40.4C in Hakata Ward amid nationwide heat wave as disaster agency reports over 41,000 heatstroke hospitalizations

The southwestern Japanese city of Fukuoka experienced another day of sweltering heat Wednesday, as heatstroke nationwide last month left at least 79 people dead.

The mercury in Hakata Ward in Fukuoka reached 40.4C (104.7F), marking a record 10th consecutive day of extreme heat, Kyodo News reported.

A wide area of Japan experienced scorching temperatures driven by high pressure, with Fukuoka also affected by hot, moist air flowing from a nearby typhoon into the region.

Average summer temperatures across Japan have continued to rise, prompting authorities to categorize days when temperatures reach 40C (104F) or higher as “kokushobi,” or “cruelly hot days.”

The persistent heat wave has taken a heavy toll on public health, with more than 41,000 people hospitalized nationwide for heatstroke in July alone, resulting in at least 79 confirmed deaths, according to Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

“Among those taken to hospitals, 24,769 were aged 65 or older, accounting for more than 60% of the total. Seventy-nine people were confirmed dead,” Jiji Press reported Tuesday.

The extreme heat follows severe weather earlier this month, when torrential rains and flash floods battered eastern Japan.

Early this month, heavy downpours inundated Chiba prefecture, east of the capital Tokyo, triggering urban flooding that submerged residential areas and killed at least 13 people.