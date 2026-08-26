Police estimate value of juvenile oysters taken from New South Wales aquaculture leases at $233,000

About 400,000 oysters stolen from Australian farm Police estimate value of juvenile oysters taken from New South Wales aquaculture leases at $233,000

Australian police have launched an investigation after about 400,000 juvenile oysters were stolen from aquaculture leases on the New South Wales Mid North Coast, local media reported Wednesday.

Some 320 aquaculture bags containing the oysters were taken from Latitude 31 Oysters’ property at Scotts Creek on Oxley Island, according to ABC News.

Farm owner Ryan Freeman discovered the theft Tuesday morning when he visited the leases in the Manning River near Old Bar to prepare the oysters for the Christmas season.

“We noticed our floating gear and tumblers were missing,” Freeman said.

Police estimated the oysters’ value at approximately 350,000 Australian dollars ($233,000), while Freeman said the stolen stock and equipment could be worth as much as 400,000 AUD ($266,000).

Around 80% of the stolen oysters had been intended for sale during Christmas, when the business typically sells between 35,000 and 40,000 dozen oysters, he added.

Freeman said the thieves may have targeted the stock because it was approaching marketable size and could be sold during the festive season.

The theft wiped out roughly one-third of the farm’s livestock, with insufficient time remaining to secure replacement stock.

Police urged anyone with relevant information or surveillance footage to contact investigators.