Seoul deploys fighter jets after detecting aircraft near Dokdo islets, Ulleung Island, says Joint Chiefs of Staff

South Korea scrambles jets after Russian military aircraft enter air defense zone Seoul deploys fighter jets after detecting aircraft near Dokdo islets, Ulleung Island, says Joint Chiefs of Staff

South Korea dispatched fighter jets Tuesday after Russian military aircraft entered its air defense identification zone over waters off the country’s eastern coast, Seoul’s military said Wednesday.

The Russian aircraft entered the Korean Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ) near South Korea’s easternmost Dokdo islets and neighboring Ulleung Island before leaving the area, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

“The South Korean military detected the Russian military aircraft before they entered the air defense zone and deployed Air Force fighter jets to prepare for any possible contingencies,” the JCS said.

The aircraft did not violate South Korea’s territorial airspace, it added.

An air defense identification zone is not sovereign airspace but an area where foreign aircraft are expected to identify themselves to reduce the risk of accidental confrontations.

According to Russian state news agency TASS, Russia’s Defense Ministry has repeatedly said that all Russian military flights are conducted in strict compliance with international airspace regulations.

In late June, nearly 10 Chinese and Russian military aircraft briefly entered the KADIZ over South Korea’s eastern and southern waters.

Seoul subsequently lodged protests with Moscow and Beijing over the entries.