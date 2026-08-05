China launches 1st foreign trade national security probe into imported office equipment

China on Wednesday launched its first national security investigation in the field of foreign trade, targeting imported printing and copying office equipment equipped with foreign system software.

A Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson said the investigation would assess whether such imported equipment poses risks to the country’s national security interests in foreign trade.

It will probe whether imported printing and copying equipment using foreign system software may affect China’s national security interests, according to the ministry.

Foreign system software includes driver and embedded software developed, tested, or maintained by foreign individuals or entities, according to the state-run newspaper Global Times.

The ministry said the investigation was launched under Article 41 of China’s Foreign Trade Law, which allows authorities to investigate foreign trade matters related to national security interests, either independently or in coordination with other relevant departments under the State Council.

The probe will examine the volume and conditions of imports, as well as the potential impact of imported products, technologies, and services on national security.

Investigators will also assess domestic demand, the effect of imports on Chinese industries, and whether domestic producers have the capacity and technological capabilities to meet national security requirements.

The investigation will further examine how relevant policies and measures adopted by foreign governments could affect China’s national security interests.

The ministry said authorities would protect the rights and interests of all stakeholders during the investigation and make an “impartial and fair” determination based on its findings.

