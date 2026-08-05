Pakistani premier to visit Saudi Arabia for talks on regional security, economy - Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir, other Cabinet members to depart on Thursday

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia on Thursday for talks expected to focus on regional security, Pakistan's mediation efforts to ease tensions between the US and Iran, and bilateral economic cooperation, government sources told Anadolu on Wednesday.

Sharif is scheduled to return to Pakistan on Friday, the sources said.

Pakistan's Army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and members of the federal Cabinet will accompany the prime minister during the visit.

Sharif is expected to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss the evolving regional situation, Islamabad's diplomatic efforts aimed at promoting peace and reducing tensions between Washington and Tehran, as well as ways to strengthen economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

The visit comes amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran, with Pakistan continuing diplomatic engagement with regional and international partners to support efforts to prevent further escalation.